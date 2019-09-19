Super Eagles drop in FIFA Ranking

Related News

The Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, have dropped one place in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

According to the August/September 2019 edition, the Super Eagles are now placed 34th in the world, down from last time’s 33rd position.

The team recently played 2-2 draw against Ukraine in an international friendly game at the Dnipro Stadium, their first game after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team finished third.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men, however, gained one point, cumulating 1482 points from the previous 1481 points.

In the African ranking, Nigeria maintained its third-place despite the drop in the world ranking, with Senegal and Tunisia also maintaining their first and second positions respectively.

Algeria climbed two places in the world rankings and are fourth on the African ranking behind Nigeria, while Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo DR, and Cote D’Ivoire occupy the fifth to tenth positions respectively.

Meanwhile, Belgium remained top of the world ranking, with France, Brazil, England, and Portugal making up the top 5.

Uruguay, Spain, Croatia, Colombia and Argentina are the other countries who make up the top 10 of the latest FIFA rankings.

The next edition is expected to be announced on October 24.