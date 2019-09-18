UCL Round-Up: PSG thrash Real Madrid, Man City and Bayern win big

Related News

PSG showed class on Wednesday as they thumped Real Madrid 3-0 to get their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a flying start and go top in Group A after the first set of games.

Despite missing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Paris-based club showed they have enough firepower as two first-half goals from Angel Di Maria and a late strike by Thomas Meunier saw the French team cruising.

Di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club.

The Argentine got the curtain-raiser in the 14th minute, his 25th goal in 100 European matches.

Di Maria doubled the lead when he struck again in the 33rd minute with a left-foot shot from outside the area.

Gareth Bale thought he’d pulled one back moments later with a sweet volley over former Madrid teammate Keylor Navas, now in the Paris goal. But referee Anthony Taylor spotted on video replay that the Wales winger handled the ball.

Meunier got PSG’s third goal in second-half injury time as coach Zinedine Zidane’s men were made to look ordinary.

In other centers, both Manchester City and Bayern Munich recorded 3-0 victories in their games against Shaktar Donestk and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Riyadh Mahrez gave Pep Guardiola’s team the lead in the 24th minute before Ikay Gundogan doubled the advantage in the 38 and Gabriel Jesus sealed victory with his 76th goal.

As for Bayern Munich, they had to wait to secure the win, with Robert Lewandowski’s 200th goal for the club and Thomas Muller sealing a convincing win

Elsewhere, Club Brugge earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Galatasaray in their first Champions League group stage game of the season.

Nigerian striker, Emmanuel Dennis, had the best opportunity in a game of few chances; racing through on goal before being denied by agile Galatasaray goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.

The night’s biggest win was recorded in Zagreb where Dinamo Zagreb thrashed debutants Atalanta 4 – 0.