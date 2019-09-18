UEFA Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): PSG battle Real Madrid

Related News

The stage is set for a heavyweight clash between two big spenders as PSG and Real Madrid go head-on in the pick of the bunch among the Match Day 1 fixtures of the group phase of the UEFA Champions League

Wednesday’s tie is a repeat of the round-of-16 tie two seasons ago and a fiesty contest is anticipated even though some key players will be missing in action.

With the duo of Galatasaray and Club Brugge already labeled the underdogs in Group A, this is likely to be the toughest test PSG and Madrid face in the group stages.

Real Madrid travel to Paris with an injury-hit squad with Marcelo being the latest casualty.

The likes of Isco, Marco Asensio, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric are also unavailable.

Sergio Ramos and Nacho though not injured are both ruled out through suspension.

PSG have their own worries also as Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are both injured and Neymar is serving a three-game ban, so Mauro Icardi is making his full debut for PSG after joining on loan from Inter Milan.

Kickoff is 8 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI

Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat, Thomas Meunier, Idrissa Gueye, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Ángel Di María

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, James, Bale, Hazard, Benzema.

Kickoff in Paris!

Tony Kroos makes a timely block as PSG push forward for an early goal

Thibaut Courtois relieves the pressure with a clearance

Good run by Real Madrid on the right flank but Garetg Bale’s cross was well handled

Freekick for Real Madrid…

PSG clear their lines and try out a counter-attack

GOAL!!! PSG take the lead

Instant instinct by Angel Di Maria and the Argentine gives PSG the lead

Real Madrid working to find their way back into this game… The effort by James Rodriguez goes over the bar

Throw-in for PSG

Di Maria has been involved in 4 of Paris’ last 6 goals in the UEFA Champions League (1 goal, 3 assists).

Opportunity beckons for Real Madrid as Bale just won a free-kick at the edge of the PSG box

CLOSE!. Bale takes the free himself and he almost curls it in

GOALLLLL: Di Maria again

The Argentine makes it PSG 2-0 Real Madrid

Bale pulls one back for Real Madrid

There is a goal check by the referee .. VAR to be deployed

HANDBALL… Bale’s goal chopped off so it is still PSG 2-0 Real Madrid

Two minutes added time and Real Madrid still trailing

Half Time: PSG 2-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid kickoff the second half

Thomas Meunier is penalised for pushing Eden Hazard

Real Madrid with the higher ball possession but they have not been threatening enough

Angel Di Maria pushing for a hat trick but his latest effort drops off on the roof of the Real Madrid

Eden Hazard disposed of the ball inside the PSG box

A double substitution for Real Madrid as Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez make way for Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic

Ball possession: Paris Saint-Germain: 50%, Real Madrid: 50%.

Casemiro relieves the pressure with a timely clearance

Benzema gets the ball in the net but he is adjudged to be offside

Another missed chance by Benzema

Gareth Bale pulled out for Vinicius

Vinicus Junior and Angel Di Maria both get yellow cards

85 mins PSG 2-0 Real Madrid

free-kick as Lucas Vazquez trips PSG’s Marco Verratti

Late sub by PSG coach…Sarabia off for Diallo

GOALLLLL!! PSG makes it 3-0

Thomas Meunier put the icing on the cake

Three minutes added time

FT: PSG 3-0 Real Madrid

