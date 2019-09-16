OFFICIAL: David De Gea signs new Manchester United deal

The speculations around the future of David De Gea at Manchester United has finally been resolved.

The Spaniard on Monday signed a new long-term contract with the Red Devils keeping him at the club until at least June 2023.

There is an option to extend for a further year.

De Gea, 28, joined United in 2011 and has made 367 appearances so far.

Speaking on his new contract, the goalkeeper expressed delight at a chance to extend his eight-year stay at the top English club.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour. Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together,” De Gea told the club website on Monday

He added: “As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

During his time at United, De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the Community Shield.

It is reported that the new deal for the Manchester United goalkeeper will make him one of the highest if not the highest paid player in the Premier League.

