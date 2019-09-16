Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham undecided over England, Nigeria

Related News

Chelsea striker and Premier League top scorer at the moment, Tammy Abraham, could still play for the Nigeria national team if his recent utterances are anything to go by.

Abraham who grabbed the headlines over the weekend with his eye-popping performance for Chelsea in the 5-2 Premier League win over Wolverhampton insists he is yet to fully decide where his allegiance lies as far as his international career is concerned.

Though 21-year-old Abraham has featured in two friendly games for England, he is still eligible to play for Nigeria since he is yet to feature in any competitive game for the Three Lions.

Abraham hasn’t featured in 22 months for England and was overlooked again by Gareth Southgate for last week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

“Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not really been focused on that yet,” Abraham said at Molineux Stadium when asked on the renewed interest in him by Nigeria football officials. “I think when the time comes, the times comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

“We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep full focus on Chelsea. It has been a good day at the office for the boys and me. Coming here is never easy. We played well, thankfully, I scored three and we got the three points.”

Abraham, who became the youngest Chelsea player to score a hat-trick, over the weekend, will have to make a decision sooner or later on whether to tow the path taken by the likes of Victor Moses, Ola Aina and Sola Ameobi who after playing for the England Youth teams switched to play for the Super Eagles.

The in-form Chelsea striker was born in England but to Nigerian parents and his father is believed to be a close friend of the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick.