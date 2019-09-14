EPL Round-Up: Tammy Abraham nets hat trick as Chelsea tear Wolves apart

Related News

Nigerian-born Tammy Abraham set and broke records on Saturday as he continued his superb goal-scoring form with a hat-trick for Chelsea in their massive 5-2 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

Abraham also scored an own goal, but his three goals on Saturday means he is now the top scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals to his name.

The tall striker who is being wooed by top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation to play for the Super Eagles matched the record hitherto held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to statistics by Opta, Tammy Abraham is the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017.

Tammy’s master class performance also made him the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat trick.

Frank Lampard will also be pleased to see academy graduates Fikayo Tomori who is also of Nigerian roots and Mason Mount on the scoresheet for the Blues.

Elsewhere, despite going 1-0 down to a surprise Jetro Willems thunderbolt at Anfield, a Sadio Mane brace and Mohamed Salah’s fourth goal of the season helped Liverpool maintain their 100% record with a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Though Roberto Firmino did not get on the scoresheet, his assist for Salah’s strike was the highlight of an already entertaining match and will be replayed for days to come.

At Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford’s early penalty was enough for an understrength Manchester United to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester at Old Trafford.

It is the first time this season, Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates will be tasting defeat in the league.

In the derby clash between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, Spurs romped to a 4-0 home win, with Son Heung-Min scoring his first two goals of the season.

Erik Lamela and a Patrick van Arnholt own goal also contributed to Spurs’ first win since the opening day of the season.

Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick scored a 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Neal Maupay’s opener for Brighton, meaning points were shared at the AMEX Stadium.

Moussa Djenepo scored the only goal as Southampton nicked a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United.

English Premier League (Week 5 Results):

Brighton 1-1 Burnley,

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton,

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Crystal Palace,

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea

(Norwich City v Manchester City (5:30 pm)