Ligue 1: Victor Osimhen scores again as Lille beat Angers

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has continued his good run with French club Lille as he scored again in their Ligue 1 game on Friday against Angers.

Osimhen scored Lille’s opening goal as they secured a 2-1 victory; thus making it three wins in five matches.

Osimhen’s goal, his fifth since joining Lille as a replacement for Pepe who moved to Arsenal, came in the 39th minute.

The 20-year-old forward was the quickest to react as the Angers goalkeeper spilled a fierce drive from Jonathan Bamba, leaving the Nigeria international to bundle home the loose ball.

Lille got their second goal through Luiz Araujo’s 53rd-minute effort.

Stephane Bahoken pulled one back for Angers three minutes from time as he fired past goalkeeper Mike Maignan into the roof of the net as the visitors attempted a late rally.

Osimhen on Tuesday bagged his first international goal for Nigeria in a friendly against Ukraine before returning to continue in the same light for his French club.

Lille are presently 4th on the log in Ligue 1 with 9 points from five games.

