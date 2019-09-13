Ligue 1: Victor Osimhen scores again as Lille beat Angers

Victor Osimhen - Lille [Photo: Channels Tv]
Victor Osimhen - Lille [Photo: Channels Tv]

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has continued his good run with French club Lille as he scored again in their Ligue 1 game on Friday against Angers.

Osimhen scored Lille’s opening goal as they secured a 2-1 victory; thus making it three wins in five matches.

Osimhen’s goal, his fifth since joining Lille as a replacement for Pepe who moved to Arsenal, came in the 39th minute.

The 20-year-old forward was the quickest to react as the Angers goalkeeper spilled a fierce drive from Jonathan Bamba, leaving the Nigeria international to bundle home the loose ball.

Lille got their second goal through Luiz Araujo’s 53rd-minute effort.

Stephane Bahoken pulled one back for Angers three minutes from time as he fired past goalkeeper Mike Maignan into the roof of the net as the visitors attempted a late rally.

Osimhen on Tuesday bagged his first international goal for Nigeria in a friendly against Ukraine before returning to continue in the same light for his French club.

Lille are presently 4th on the log in Ligue 1 with 9 points from five games.

Advertisement

wits Advert

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.