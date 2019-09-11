Valencia sack manager Marcelino

The match between Valencia and Barcelona where Valencia won the Copa Del Rey (Photo Credit: Marca)
The match between Valencia and Barcelona where Valencia won the Copa Del Rey (Photo Credit: Marca)

Marcelino has been sacked as Valencia coach after an indifferent start to the season, the Spanish La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who won the Copa del Rey and secured Champions League football last season, leaves after two campaigns at the helm.

“Valencia told Marcelino Garcia Toral on Wednesday that he is no longer first-team coach,” a club statement said.

“The club would like to thank him for his work and dedication during his time at our entity and wish him success for the future.”

READ ALSO: Ukraine v Nigeria: Not every club player can be an Eagle

The departure had been mooted in what turned out to be a tumultuous pre-season for the club, with local media reporting the coach was not happy with owner Peter Lim over transfer policy.

It appeared that the differences had been resolved. However, after taking four points from their opening three games, they have taken the decision to replace Marcelino.

Reports across the country suggest former Spain Under-21 head coach and ex-Real Madrid assistant Albert Celades will be appointed later on Wednesday.

The upheaval comes at a crucial time for Valencia, who travel to La Liga champions Barcelona on Saturday, before visiting Chelsea in their opening Champions League group game next week.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.