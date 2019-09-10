International Friendly: Ukraine hold Nigeria’s Super Eagles in four-goal thriller

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in an international friendly fixture played at the Dnipro Arena.

Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk within 60 seconds cancelled out first-half efforts from Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen in Dnipro.

The Super Eagles had a bright start and their dominance resulted in an early goal from debutant Aribo.

Aribo with his goal becomes Nigeria’s 60th player to score in a first appearance for the national team.

Samuel Kalu started the good work as he wriggled through the Ukraine defence with his skills before singling out Alex Iwobi who assisted the Rangers midfielder to break the deadlock in the third minute.

Samuel Chukwueze came close to doubling Nigeria’s lead but goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was on alert to save the Villarreal star’s effort.

Despite a lot of chances, the Super Eagles could not increase their tally in the first half.

However, three minutes after the hour-mark, the Super Eagles doubled their lead when Lille star, Osimhen, scored his maiden goal for the senior national team from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Kalu who was a menace for the Ukraine defenders was tripped by Eduard Sobol in the penalty area. Osimhen stepped forward to convert the resulting kick.

Shortly after conceding a second goal, Ukraine were dealt an injury blow as Shakhtar Donetsk forward, Junior Moraes, was replaced by Yaremchuk.

While it was looking like Nigeria was in cruise control, Ukraine turned the tables and finally broke the Super Eagles resistance in the 78th minute, thanks to Zinchenko’s brilliant movement and finish.

A minute later, Yaremchuk found the back of the net to draw the hosts level albeit in a controversial manner as TV replays showed a handball.

Ukraine thought they had gotten a winning goal late in the game but the effort was chalked off for offside.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.