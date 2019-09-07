Samuel Eto’o retires from football

Related News

After an illustrious career dotted with silverware, African footballer, Samuel Eto’o, has finally announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38.

The soccer legend last played Qatar Star League side Qatar SC, which he joined in the summer of 2018 from Turkey’s Konyaspor.

In a career spanning 22 years, the former Cameroon international played for the top sides like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter, Chelsea and Everton.

The veteran enjoyed an excellent career at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with Barcelona and also representing Cameroon at four World Cups.

Eto’o announced his retirement through an Instagram post with the caption, “The End. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love.”

Illustrious career

Eto’o joined Real Madrid as a youth player in 1997 and went on to spend the next three years with Los Blancos but couldn’t cement his position in the first team.

He moved to RCD Mallorca and after four years at the club, Barcelona came calling where he shot to fame.

He moved to Serie A with Inter in 2009 and after a brief spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala, the forward joined Chelsea in 2013 before making another move, this time to Everton after a year.

A transfer to Sampdoria in 2015 was followed by a move to Turkey with Antalyaspor, where he spent three years before joining Konyaspor.