Best FIFA Football Awards: Premier League stars dominate nominations for World11

For the first time in 10 years, players from the Premier League have received the largest number of nominations for the Fifa Fifpro Men’s World11.

According to the breakdown, of the 55 nominees, 21 of them play club football in England, as the Premier League has finally ended La Liga’s dominance over the years.

La Liga has 20 players in the roster while only six players on the shortlist are neither playing in England nor Spain.

Seven of Liverpool’s European champions are included although Real Madrid and Barcelona each provided more players.

The team will be revealed at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

More than 23,000 professional players around the world were asked to choose their best team by Fifpro, the players’ union, based on performances between July 2018 and July 2019.

The final team will be made up of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfield players and three forwards.

Former Madrid and current Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to be named on all 15 World11 shortlists.

With his phenomenal performances still continuing at Juve, the Portuguese is touted to make it to the 2019 list again.

Fifpro Men’s World11 nominations

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), David De Gea (Manchester United), Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Daniel Alves (Paris St-Germain/Sao Paulo), Joao Cancelo (Juventus/Manchester City), Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Diego Godin (Atletico/Inter Milan), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Paris St-Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Arthur Melo (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico/Barcelona), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris St-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)