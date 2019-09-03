Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Algeria

Related News

The Nigeria national women’s team, the Super Falcons, have moved closer to qualifying for next year’s Olympics Women Football Tournament following their 1-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Asisat Oshoala got the only goal in the second leg clash played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos to give the Super Falcons a 3-0 aggregate win over the North Africans.

After failing to break the deadlock in the first half, Nigeria started the second half with more purpose and could have been ahead nine minutes into the restart as Oshoala once again found space on the flanks. But her lofted cross evaded the Algeria goalkeeper and the onrushing Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Super Falcons finally shot ahead five minutes later as Oshoala powered through the Algerian defence to calmly slot past the Algerian goalkeeper.

The nine-time African champions thumped Algeria 2-0 in the first leg in Blida last Wednesday.

An own goal by an Algerian defender and a second-half strike by midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo gave the Falcons the lead in the first leg before they completed the job on Tuesday in Agege.

In the second round of the qualifying series, the Super Falcons will be up against either Cote d’Ivoire or Mali.

Aside from the sizeable crowd present at the Soccer Temple to watch the Falcons game, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, as well as his counterpart in the Women Affairs ministry, were both present to cheer the Super Falcons to victory.

The Super Falcons have failed to make it to the Olympics in the last 12 years but they are determined to make it this time to Tokyo.