Nwakali leaves Arsenal

Arsenal say Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has joined Spanish Segunda B side SD Huesca on a three-year contract.

“Kelechi Nwakali has joined Spanish Segunda Division side SD Huesca on a permanent deal,” read a statement on Arsenal’s official website.

“We will like to wish Kelechi all the best for the future.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwakali linked up with the Gunners in 2016 after captaining Nigeria to win the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

There he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

SD Huesca also announced the signing of Nwakali on their official Twitter page and website on Monday.

“TRANSFER | The young Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali signs for

three seasons with the @SDHuesca, coming from @ArsenalEspanol.

You are welcome, @Kelechi Nwakali!,” the spanish club tweeted.

NAN also reports that Nwakali spent the first half of the 2017/2018 season on loan at VVV Venlo in the Ditch Eredivisie, before joining MW Maastricht.

During these two loan spells, he made 30 appearances.

Last season, he spent time on loan with FC Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

(NAN)