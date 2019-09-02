Sevilla sign striker Chicharito from West Ham on 3-year deal

Chicharito’ Hernandez
Chicharito’ Hernandez

Spanish side, Sevilla, have signed Mexican striker Javier, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, from West Ham United on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day, the two clubs announced on Monday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the La Liga club paid around eight million pounds ($9.82 million) for the 31-year-old who had less than a year left to run on his contract with the London club.

“West Ham United can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis,’’ the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The Mexican’s transfer ends a two-year stay in east London, `during which he scored 17 goals in 63 games in Claret and Blue.’’

The Mexico international, who also played for Manchester United and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is no stranger to La Liga, having played for Real Madrid on a season-long loan in the 2014-15 season.

Hernandez is the 14th recruit of the close season for Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, who are third in the league standings after three games. (Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.