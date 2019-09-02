Arsenal, Tottenham share spoils in four goals thriller

Related News

Spectators at Sunday’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham were served with yet another suspense-filled 90 minutes as the Gunners came from two goals down to earn a draw.

The tempo remained tense till the final whistle.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead eight minutes into the game following a counter attack from the away team.

In the 39th minute, Harry Kane converted a penalty to give Tottenham a comfortable two-goal cushion.

With two goals in the bag, injury-ridden Tottenham, who had come into the game as the less favored, were already looking towards a comfortable win. Their nervy defence, however, could not keep Arsenals attacking front out.

A brilliant goal by forward, Alexandre Lacazette, from a pass by new boy, Nicholas Pepe, at the stoppage time of the first half boosted the hope of the Gunners at the break.

The home side dominated most of the second half and found a deserved equaliser after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prodded home from Matteo Guendouzi’s cross.

Apart from the intensity that traditionally follows every London Derby, Sunday’s game was a crucial match for both sides, having been on the receiving end of shattering defeats last weekend.

Advertisement

While Arsenal was well beaten away at Liverpool, Tottenham, surprisingly, lost at home to Newcastle.

Going into the game, the odds were in favour of the Gunners, the home team especially after Unai Emery’s decision to launch all three forward – Aubemayang, Pepe and Lacazette – on a nervy Spurs back line.

Mauricio Pochettino had a selection headache ahead of the Derby with Spurs missing key defenders due to injuries.

Defensive mishaps

Even though Arsenal boasted of a convincing front, their defensive frailties were too easy for the Spurs to spot.

Defender Sokratis was beaten easily in an aerial battle with Spurs striker Harry Kane to give the away team a chance to move forward in the 8th minute.

Erik Lamela fired a close-range shot that goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only parry, gifting Eriksen a simple tap in.

Spurs’ second goal came from a reckless challenge by Granit Xhaka on Son Heung-min inside his own box, gifting Tottenham a clear penalty.

Arsenal’s comeback from Lacazette and Aubemeyang was also inspired by loopholes in the Spurs back line.

However, both sides could not find a winner in the first North London Derby at the Emirates.

Arsenal will perhaps go home happier considering the fact that they came from behind to earn a draw.