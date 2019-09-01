EPL: Iwobi scores as Everton defeat Wolves

Alex Iwobi scored his first league goal for his new club, Everton, as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on Sunday.
Richarlison scored Everton’s first goal in the fifth minute while Romain Saiss equalised for the visitors.
Iwobi then scored for the home side, his second in one week for his new club, having scored in Everton’s Carabao Cup victory during the week. Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal at the start of the season.
The first three goals of Sunday’s game were scored in the first 12 minutes of the encounter.
Raul Jimenez equalised for Wolves in the second half before Richarlison doubled his tally to secure the three points for Everton.
The victory takes Everton to the fifth position on the Premier League table.
