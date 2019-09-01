Koulibaly own goal hands Juventus dramatic win to ruin Napoli comeback

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored an injury-time own goal to hand Juventus a 4-3 Serie A victory in Turin on Saturday after the visitors had fought back from three goals down.
Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Italian champions a 3-0 lead with less than half an hour remaining.
Napoli refused to give up as Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano scored within two minutes of each other before Giovanni Di Lorenzo completed a stunning comeback.
But Koulibaly volleyed a free-kick into his own net in stoppage time to hand Juve an early advantage in the Serie A title race.
Juventus face a trip to Fiorentina next after the international break, while Napoli host Sampdoria.
(Reuters/NAN)
