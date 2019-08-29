Tough battles as UEFA draws 32 teams for Champions League group stage

Related News

The 32 teams gunning for UEFA Champions League glory have been drawn into eight groups.

The draw, held at Monaco Thursday evening, produced potential tough battles in Europe’s football.

One of the toughest groups, D, has Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moskva.





Group F promises exciting encounters with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Praha.

Another group expected to be tough is Group H where Chelsea face Ajax, Valencia and Lille.

Below are the eight groups:

GROUP A

PSG

Advertisement

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos

Crvena Zvezda

GROUP C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

GNK Dinamo

Atalanta

GROUP D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moskva

GROUP E

Liverpool

Napoli

Salzburg

Genk

GROUP F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Praha

GROUP G

Zenit St. Petersburg

Benfica

Olympique Lyon

RB Leipzig

GROUP H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

LOSC Lille