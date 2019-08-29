Tough battles as UEFA draws 32 teams for Champions League group stage

The 32 teams gunning for UEFA Champions League glory have been drawn into eight groups.
The draw, held at Monaco Thursday evening, produced potential tough battles in Europe’s football.
One of the toughest groups, D, has Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moskva.
- 2019 African Games: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles through to semi-final
- Inter Milan hand Icardi’s number 9 shirt to Lukaku
Group F promises exciting encounters with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Praha.
Another group expected to be tough is Group H where Chelsea face Ajax, Valencia and Lille.
Below are the eight groups:
GROUP A
PSG
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos
Crvena Zvezda
GROUP C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
GNK Dinamo
Atalanta
GROUP D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moskva
GROUP E
Liverpool
Napoli
Salzburg
Genk
GROUP F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Praha
GROUP G
Zenit St. Petersburg
Benfica
Olympique Lyon
RB Leipzig
GROUP H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
LOSC Lille