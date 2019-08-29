Iwobi scores first goal for Everton

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, has scored his first goal for new club, Everton.

Iwobi netted his maiden Everton goal as the Toffees romped to a 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup fixture.

It was the former Arsenal man’s first start after his transfer deadline day switch to Goodison Park for £40 million ($49m) on a five-year deal.

Though impressive, Iwobi had made a losing debut for Everton when he came in for Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute as Marco Silva’s side crumbled 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend.

With Everton and Lincoln City still level at 2-2 after Bruno Andrade had cancelled Sigurdsson’s goal, Iwobi’s header in the 81st minute gave the visitors a 3-2 lead before Richarlison sealed victory with the fourth goal.

Wednesday’s goal is the first for Iwobi in the League Cup since making his debut in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on 27 October, 2015.

Having dispatched Lincoln City, Iwobi and his teammates will next be facing Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup third round.

Sheffield reached this stage thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu’s 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.

Advertisement

Iwobi, 23, is billed to make his home debut when the Toffees host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s English topflight clash.

Everton are presently 12th on the log with four points from three games.