2019 African Games: Nigeria’s Falconets whip Algeria, zoom into final

The Nigeria U-20 female team, the Falconets, thrashed their counterparts from Algeria 3-0 on Monday to qualify for the final of the football event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Cynthia Aku scored two first-half goals before Zainab Olapade added another much later to take Nigeria closer to winning her third gold medal as far as women football is concerned at the African Games.

Aku got the curtain-raiser for Nigeria in the 16th minute and added another goal ten minutes after.

While Algeria got better and halted the Falconets’ goal rush afterwards, substitute Olapade put the icing on the cake; scoring in the 90th minute as Nigeria recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Nigeria will now wait on the wings to face either Morocco or Cameroon in the final on August 29.

The Nigerian women have the best record at the African Games having won the gold medal twice when the country hosted in 2003 in Abuja and four years later in Algiers, Algeria.