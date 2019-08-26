2019 African Games: Nigeria’s Falconets whip Algeria, zoom into final

The Nigeria U-20 female team, the Falconets, thrashed their counterparts from Algeria 3-0 on Monday to qualify for the final of the football event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.
Cynthia Aku scored two first-half goals before Zainab Olapade added another much later to take Nigeria closer to winning her third gold medal as far as women football is concerned at the African Games.
Aku got the curtain-raiser for Nigeria in the 16th minute and added another goal ten minutes after.
While Algeria got better and halted the Falconets’ goal rush afterwards, substitute Olapade put the icing on the cake; scoring in the 90th minute as Nigeria recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win.
Nigeria will now wait on the wings to face either Morocco or Cameroon in the final on August 29.
The Nigerian women have the best record at the African Games having won the gold medal twice when the country hosted in 2003 in Abuja and four years later in Algiers, Algeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.