EPL: Salah strikes down Arsenal

Mohamed Salah scored twice on Saturday as Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with a 3-1 thumping of Arsenal at Anfield.

The hosts took the lead through Joel Matip towards the end of a first half in which Arsenal had chances despite ceding the lion’s share of possession and territory, and then took the game away from their visitors during a dominant second half.

Salah doubled the advantage from the penalty spot four minutes after the interval and then sealed the points in style with a fine individual effort to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only team with a perfect record after three league games this season.

After Arsenal had a couple of chances but failed to do the needful, Liverpool from a more unlikely figure of Matip went in front.

The Cameroonian attacked Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner really well and powered his header into the top corner while the Arsenal defenders were busy focusing on the threat of Virgil van Dijk.

Deadline day signing David Luiz was at the wrong end of Liverpool’s two other goals, first causing a penalty kick which Salah converted and then a comical defending which the Egyptian pounced on to complete his brace.

Aside from extending their dominance over Arsenal, the Reds made it 12 top-flight wins in a row to equal the club-record set by Kenny Dalglish’s side from April to October 1990.

