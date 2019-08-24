EPL Round-Up: Manchester United suffer shock home loss

Manchester United players disappointed after the match against Huddersfield (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)
Barely three weeks into the season, shocking results are already popping up.

Last weekend it was Manchester United that took Chelsea to the cleaners but this week they were condemned to a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

A stoppage-time goal by defender Patrick van Aanholt gave Crystal Palace a memorable 2-1 win at Manchester United after a toothless display by the home side in the Premier League on Saturday.

Van Aanholt powered a shot past United keeper David De Gea following a howler by Paul Pogba after Daniel James scored in the 89th minute to cancel out a first-half opener by Jordan Ayew for the visitors

Ayew scored against the run of play in the 32nd minute as Palace punished United’s lack of creativity in midfield and bite up front, with Marcus Rashford missing a 70th-minute penalty for the home side.

It is the Eagles’ first league win at Old Trafford since December 1989.

In other games on Saturday, neither Wilfred Ndidi nor Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City but the Foxes did enough for a 2-1 win away to Sheffield Wednesday.

There were also away wins for Southampton and West Ham who beat Brighton 2-0 and Watford 3-1 respectively.

