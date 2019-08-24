Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Updates Intro: Gunners battle Reds for points at Anfield

Related News

A thrilling clash is on the cards as Liverpool and Arsenal battle for match points at Anfield this evening in what is the star fixture for the week in the Premier League.

While the Liverpool team has been unbeaten in their last eight matches against Arsenal in all, the reinforcements made by the Gunners in the transfer window gives them a semblance of a team capable of wrecking havoc.

No Premier League fixture has seen more goals than matches between Liverpool and Arsenal (155 goals in 54 games).

The fixture has also seen the most hat-tricks in the competition (6 – Robbie Fowler 2, Thierry Henry, Peter Crouch, Andrey Arshavin, and Roberto Firmino).

This gives room for optimism that there would be goals in this evening’s tie

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates…

Kick-off is 5.30 p.m.