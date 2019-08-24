Lampard earns first win as Chelsea boss at Norwich City

Frank Lampard celebrated his first victory as Chelsea manager with Tammy Abraham’s double, inspiring their 3-2 win over Norwich City in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Abraham struck on the half-volley in the third minute and, after a see-saw contest in which Norwich twice fought back from a goal down, he proved the match-winner with another superb strike in the 68th minute.

Teemu Pukki continued his dazzling start to the season by netting a league-leading fifth goal for the Canaries.

However, it was to prove in vain as the victory provided much-needed relief for Lampard, one of Chelsea’s greatest players.

Lampard finally got off the mark at the fourth attempt after a loss at Manchester United, defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup and a draw with Leicester City.

Chelsea took the lead early when an overlapping Cesar Azpilicueta drifted a perfect cross from the right to the feet of the unmarked Abraham, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Norwich struck back quickly, with Emiliano Buendia finding Pukki, who squared from near the left post for 21-year-old midfielder Todd Cantwell to score from close range.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount made it 2-1 with a fine 17th-minute goal.

But 13 minutes later, Buendia’s fine through ball put in the prolific Finn Pukki, who beat Kepa Arrizabalaga from a tight angle despite the Chelsea keeper getting a hand to the ball.

Chelsea looked more assured after the break and their pressure told.

Mateo Kovacic found Abraham, who rounded two Norwich defenders before firing home the winner from outside the box. (Reuters/NAN)

