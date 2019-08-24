EPL: Iwobi impresses on Everton debut

Related News

After making a surprise transfer deadline day move from Arsenal to Everton, Nigerian international Alex Iwobi finally took his bow for the Toffees on Friday night.

While the game ended in a 2-0 defeat for Iwobi and his teammates, the statistics from the Premier League clash against Aston Villa showed that Iwobi had a near-perfect game and could have crowned the show with a goal.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international was one of seven new recruits secured by Marco Silva in the transfer window and he was introduced into Friday’s game in the 64th minutes.

In all, Iwobi was on the pitch for 34 minutes.

During his stay, Iwobi had an 89 per cent pass accuracy as indeed his introduction added more bite to the Everton attack.

While Iwobi was giving a lot of defence-splitting passes, he was able to muster a shot on target and it could have been a dream debut goal but he was denied as his effort hit the bar.

Regardless of the stats, however, coach Silva who introduced Iwobi in the second half and saw him hit the woodwork with eight minutes to the end of the game said his players were let down by their lack of concentration in crucial time if the game.

He believed they deserved better than a defeat from the game.

Advertisement

He said: “We dominated early on, created some half chances, and after the first time they got in our box they scored. Our players were aware about the fast free-kicks, we planned it, they knew, and our focus was not there at that moment.

“After that our alignment was not the best. We should follow the player, but even after that we had a clear chance with Calvert-Lewin, they cleared it off the line. In the second half we changed some things, but we still dominated.

“They played with nine players trying to stop us, but even when we went 4-4-2 we created enough chances to change the result for us. We didn’t deserve to lose in my opinion – we dominated the game, created more chances but we didn’t score and then you can’t win matches,” Silva said.

Everton have picked four points out of a possible nine so far in the league this season and will have a chance to return to winning ways when the host Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.