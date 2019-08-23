2019 African Games: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles through to semi-final

The Flying Eagles celebrating one of their goals
The Flying Eagles celebrating one of their goals

Chinonso Emeka saved the day for Nigeria as the Flying Eagles grabbed a 2-2 draw against Morocco in their final Group A game on Friday night in Rabat.

Morocco, who are the hosts, were handed a walkover (3 points and 3 goals) against South Africa and needed a win to pull through against the Flying Eagles who needed a win or draw to progress.

It was the hosts that grabbed the opening goal of Friday’s encounter through Abba Mohsinne early in the first half before Ahmad Ghali won a penalty for the Flying Eagles after being fouled in the box.

Plateau United midfielder, Ibrahim Abubakar fluffed his spot-kick as it was saved by the Morocco goalkeeper. His rebound made way into the net to level for the Flying Eagles before half-time.

Morocco won a penalty of their own in the 54th minute and went back in front before Chinonso Emeka grabbed a last-minute goal to put the Flying Eagles to the semi-finals.

Burkina Faso defeated South Africa 4-0 in the other group game to finish top of the group with 7 points while Nigeria are second with 5 points from three games.

The Flying Eagles will play the winner in Group B next Tuesday in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the female team, the Falconets, are also through to the semi-finals as Nigeria stay on course for double gold in the football event.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.