EPL Pogba misses penalty as Wolves hold Manchester United

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Squawka News on Twitter)

The Monday night Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United ended in a 1-1 score.

The game at Molineux had its fair share of twists and bends.

A stunning equaliser from Ruben Neves and missed penalty from Paul Pogba were some of the highpoints from the final week two game of the Premier League.

The visitors controlled large parts of the first half and were worthy of their lead at the interval after Anthony Martial made it two goals in two games at the start of the new season.

However, Wolves responded impressively after the break and equalised through Neves, who added another long-range special to his growing collection.

Pogba had the perfect chance to maintain United’s winning start to the campaign when he won a penalty, only to see his spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio.

The Frenchman won the penalty himself after going down under the challenge of Conor Coady in the area, but he subsequently saw his spot-kick well saved by Rui Patricio as he opted for power over placement.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

With the draw from Monday’s game, Wolverhampton have extended their unbeaten record at home to 14 matches.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.