EPL Pogba misses penalty as Wolves hold Manchester United

The Monday night Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United ended in a 1-1 score.

The game at Molineux had its fair share of twists and bends.

A stunning equaliser from Ruben Neves and missed penalty from Paul Pogba were some of the highpoints from the final week two game of the Premier League.

The visitors controlled large parts of the first half and were worthy of their lead at the interval after Anthony Martial made it two goals in two games at the start of the new season.

However, Wolves responded impressively after the break and equalised through Neves, who added another long-range special to his growing collection.

Pogba had the perfect chance to maintain United’s winning start to the campaign when he won a penalty, only to see his spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio.

The Frenchman won the penalty himself after going down under the challenge of Conor Coady in the area, but he subsequently saw his spot-kick well saved by Rui Patricio as he opted for power over placement.

With the draw from Monday’s game, Wolverhampton have extended their unbeaten record at home to 14 matches.