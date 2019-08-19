We’re reviewing FIFA’s life ban on Siasia – NFF

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that its lawyers have started to review the decision against former Nigeria player and coach, Samson Siasia, by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

An organ of the world football governing body on Friday announced that it had placed a life ban from all football-related activities on Siasia.

The Acting President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, in a press statement Monday explained why the federation is interested in reviewing the saga.

The Acting NFF boss also said on Monday that the Federation had already reached out to the former U20, U23 and Super Eagles head coach and is aware that he is also receiving appropriate legal advice.

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and the subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban onMr. Samson Siasia. But we have however now received documents, including one known as the Motivated Decision, and we have handed them to our lawyers to study and provide legal advice to the Federation.

“It is a massive sanction on one of our legends. Siasia is a football legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We must, therefore, be interested in the matter and be properly advised.”

Mr Akinwunmi, a lawyer, said: “Siasia gave his all for Nigeria, playing for the U20 team right from his secondary school days and then for the senior team for several years, and also coaching the U20 and U23 teams and the Super Eagles. While we respect the FIFA processes and appreciate that an investigation was conducted prior to the decision, the least we as a federation can do is empathise with him at this time, make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name as he has promised to do.”