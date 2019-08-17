La Liga: Chukwueze scores in eight-goal thriller

Villareal celebrating after a goal was scored, Chukwueze scored one of the goals (Photo Credit: La Liga on Twitter)
Villareal celebrating after a goal was scored, Chukwueze scored one of the goals (Photo Credit: La Liga on Twitter)

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has hit the ground running in his first match of the season in the La Liga.

Chukwueze got one of the goals as Villareal played a 4-4 draw against Granada on Saturday night at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

After proving his mettle last season, the young prodigy was rewarded with a starting shirt in the opening match of the new campaign and he did not disappoint.

Chukwueze’s goal came in the 72nd after teammates Santi Carzola, Moi Gomez and Gerard Moreno had all scored earlier for the Yellow Submarines.

Chukwueze made it 4-2 off an assist Carzola.

While one would think the hosts had done enough for maximum points, they blew the two-goal lead away to share the spoils with the newly promoted side which had a Nigerian Ramon Azeez in thier squad.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Villarreal will next be up against Levante UD at the Ciutat de València on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Nigerian duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidoze Awaziem were not in action as Legannes suffered a 0-1 loss at home to Osasuna.

In a match that seemed destined for a stalemate, the visitors struck the killer blow in the final 15 minutes through Ezequiel Avila.

In another Saturday encounter, Mallorca’s return to the Spanish top flight ended with a 2-1 victory over Eibar at the Iberostar Estadi Stadium.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.