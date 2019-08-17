EPL Round-Up: Ceballos dazzles for Arsenal, Pukki nets first hat trick

Related News

The English Premier League is already serving the entertainment that has endeared it to millions across the world.

While regular stars like Sadio Mane and Alexandre Lacazzette are already delivering for their respective clubs, some new names are popping and giving a good account of themselves as well.

In the day’s early kick-off, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kept up his fine scoring run against Burnley and Lacazette also got one for himself in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

However, one man that got everyone talking is Dani Ceballos as the summer signing on-loan from Real Madrid provided a man-of-the-match performance.

Ceballos is just the third Arsenal player to register up to two assists in his first Premier League start for the Gunners after Ray Parlour and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Saturday’s victory also marks the first time Arsenal have won their first two games of a Premier League season since 2009-10.

Hat-trick hero

Elsewhere, Teemu Pukki grabbed the headlines as he scored a hat-trick to fire Norwich to a 3-1 win over Newcastle in their maiden home game back in the top flight.

Pukki is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Norwich City since Nigerian, Efan Ekoku did so against Everton in September 1993.

Jonjo Shelvey netted a late consolation, leaving Steve Bruce looking for his first point as Newcastle boss.

Other games

There was disappointment for Aston Villa, who lost out 2-1 to Bournemouth at Villa Park.

Also, Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike secured Brighton a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Bernard’s 10th-minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 win over Watford, who suffered a second consecutive defeat, at Goodison Park.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi who made a deadline day move to the Merseyside was on the bench for 90 minutes as his debut remains delayed.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool continued their 100 percent start to the Premier League season by beating Southampton 2-1.

The Reds have momentarily shot to the spot on the EPL standings pending the outcome of the Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur tie later in the day.