Messi-less Barcelona lose first match of season

Barcelona lost their first match of the 2019/2020 season of the Spanish La Liga.
The Spanish champions were defeated by Athletico Bilbao 1-0.
The defending champions were without their talisman, Lionel Messi, who is injured.
Barcelona hit the post twice in the first half, through Luis Suarez and Rafinha.
Bilbao scored the winning goal in the 89th minute. The goal was scored by forward Aritz Aduriz.
The match was the first of the new La Liga season.
Other clubs in the La Liga play their first matches on Saturday and Sunday.
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
