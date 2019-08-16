La Liga: Eden Hazard injured

Related News

Fans hoping to see Belgian star Eden Hazard make his official debut for Real Madrid this weekend in the La Liga will have to wait a bit longer.

This is because the former Chelsea playmaker has suffered an injury that is set to keep him out for between three-four weeks.

Coach Zinedine Zidane’s men are set to open their 2019-20 La Liga campaign away at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Hazard, fresh from a €100 million transfer to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea, would have been hoping to figure prominently in that fixture.

However, he would have to wait a bit longer for his debut as Real themselves have confirmed that the 28-year-old is facing up to a spell on the sidelines.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “After the tests carried out after training today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Eden Hazard has been diagnosed with a lesion in the anterior rectus of the left thigh.

Advertisement

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

According to early projections, Hazard should be back in time for the home date with Levante on September 14.

For now, though, Zinedine Zidane will be forced to consider other attacking options.

He has seen the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez spark endless rounds of transfer talk this summer, but the pair may now have an important role to play.

Zidane has said on Bale: “It seemed that he was going, but now he is with us.

“Things change and now I will be using him as much as the other players in the squad. I’m going to use all the players I’ve got.

Read also:

Advertisement

“He is registered with us and he is a good player. I hope all the players here want to make things difficult for me.”

The Blancos boss added on Colombia international James: “He is fit and we are happy to have him in the squad.

“I’ll repeat what I said before – I have a big squad and I’ll use all the players. They’re all happy to be here.”