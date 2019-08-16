Related News

A former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Siasia, has been slammed with a life ban by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of the world football body found Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

According to the statement on the FIFA website, a wide-scale investigation was carried out on Siasa before the landmark judgment was delivered.

The statement read: “The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Siasia.

“The decision was notified to Mr Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Siasia played 51 international matches for Nigeria, in which he scored 13 goals. He was part of the team that participated in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup.

He was also a member of the Nigerian team that won bronze at 1992 African Nations Cup in Senegal.

He participated in the National Team over a period of 11 years.

In 2005, Siasia coached the Under-20 team (Flying Eagles), taking them to the final of both the 2005 Under-20 World Cup and the U-20 African Youth Championship.

He won the African Youth Championship and advanced all the way to the world final – before losing to Argentina 2–1. He also assisted Augustine Eguavoen in coaching the national team.

Samson Siasia was appointed national U-23 coach in January 2007.

In 2008, he coached the Nigerian Under-23 Olympic squad to the final against Argentina, he also led Nigeria to a bronze medal finish at the Rio 2016 Olympics among other accomplishments as a manager.

Siasia coached the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, between February and August 2016.

Siasia has a soulmate in Osuna

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA also found Romer Osuna, former treasurer and member of the Executive Committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and former member of several FIFA committees, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Osuna referred to a bribery scheme during the 2012-2015 period, in particular to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Osuna breached article 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Osuna.

Mr Osuna was notified of the decision today, the date on which the ban comes into force.