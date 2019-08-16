Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. City v Tottenham @Etihad Stadium @5:30 p.m. on Aug.17

City were smooth against West Ham last weekend as Spurs came from a goal behind to best Aston Villa.

So in this early meeting of two candidates for Champions League places and the EPL title, there should be fireworks at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is still angry at how his side was denied a Champions League final place by a resilient Spurs team while Mauricio Pochettino understands that City are the new EPL standard – stand up against City and the chances of ending the season as champions becomes brighter.

One thing you can be sure of is that the probability of this ending goalless is very low as there has not been a goalless affair between these two in their last 17 meetings.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-L]; Tottenham [W-L-W-W-L]

Advertisement

Head to head

20/04/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Tottenham

17/04/19 UCL Man. City 4 – 3 Tottenham

09/04/19 UCL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man. City

29/10/18 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Man. City

14/04/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 4-1 Tottenham

Advertisement

Bayern Munich v Hertha BSC @Allianz Arena @7:30 p.m. on Aug.16

Bayern have not had a good summer and their visitors on opening day happen to be Hertha, normally tough opponents wherever and whenever they meet. They are now more dangerous having added former Fortuna Dusseldorf striker, Dodi Lukebakio to their armoury.

Lukebakio famously scored a hattrick against the champions last November, his third goal coming three minutes into added on time.

So having lost the Super Cup to Dortmund, Nico Kovac and his team will be looking for a strong start to the Bundesliga season.

Current Form: Bayern [W-L-L-W-W]; Hertha [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head

Sat 23/02/19 BUN Bayern 1 – 0 Hertha

Wed 06/02/19 DFP Hertha 2 – 3 Bayern

Fri 28/09/18 BUN Hertha 2 – 0 Bayern

Sat 24/02/18 BUN Bayern 0 – 0 Hertha

Sun 01/10/17 BUN Hertha 2 – 2 Bayern

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Hertha BSC

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona @San Mames @8 p.m. on Aug.16

For the first time in 10 years, Barcelona will kick off a La Liga campaign without Lionel Messi. But San Mames is not one of Messi’s slaughtering grounds as in the last four visits to San Mames, Messi scored just once.

Barcelona cannot afford to be distracted by the continuing Neymar saga as Ernesto Valverde returns to the stadium he used to call home.

Barcelona’s manager has warned his players against complacency saying, “It’s a complicated game to start [the season]. They have had a good pre-season, and play with a lot of high pressure and we have to be careful.”

They have to be extra careful especially as they will be without their man for the tough occasions, Messi.

Current Form: Athletic [W-D-L-W-D]; Barcelona [W-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 10/02/19 LAL Athletic 0 – 0 Barcelona

Sat 29/09/18 LAL Barcelona 1 – 1 Athletic

Sun 18/03/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 0 Athletic

Sat 28/10/17 LAL Athletic 0 – 2 Barcelona

Sat 04/02/17 LAL Barcelona 3 – 0 Athletic

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Barcelona

Wolves v Man. Utd @Molineux Stadium @8 p.m. on Aug.19

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and his United players passed their opening day test with flying colours but Wolves on Monday at Molineux will be another stern test.

Wolves believe they were unlucky on opening day not to have won away at Leicester and will do all they can to take all three points.

They faced up three times last season with Wolves triumphant twice and the other drawn. With City and Liverpool not showing any signs of slowing down, United must stay on the front foot though Wolves are on an eight-match unbeaten home record and hoping to gatecrash the top six of the EPL this season.

Current Form: Wolves [W-D-W-W-W]; Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

02/04/19 PRL Wolves 2 – 1 Man. Utd

16/03/19 FAC Wolves 2 – 1 Man. Utd

22/09/18 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Wolves

18/03/12 PRL Wolves 0 – 5 Man. Utd

10/12/11 PRL Man. Utd 4 – 1 Wolves

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Man. Utd