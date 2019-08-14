Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Super Cup

Liverpool FC celebrating Super Cup Victory against Chelsea
Liverpool have secured their first silverware of the season after they beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the 2019 European Super Cup.

The two teams were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and it was 2-2 after extra time.

Unfortunately Tammy Abraham saw Chelsea’s fifth penalty saved by Adrian as Liverpool secured the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Olivier Giroud gave Frank Lampard’s side a deserved first-half lead at Wednesday, but the introduction of Roberto Firmino as a half-time substitute changed the game for the Reds.

Sadio Mane scored in the second half as Liverpool fought back.

Mane scored again at the start of the extra 30 minutes after it ended 1-1 at full time.

Chelsea were, however, awarded a penalty after a foul on Tammy Abraham by the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Juninho converted the resulting spot kick to equalise for Chelsea before the match went into extra time and penalties.

