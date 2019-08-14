Rohr lines up Iheanacho, Ajayi, Ebuehi, 20 others for Ukraine friendly

Related News

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up 23 players for the team’s international friendly with the Senior National Team of Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on September 10.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia-based team skipper Ahmed Musa heads the list of invited players.

“Tyronne Ebuehi, who as a result of injury missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals where Nigeria won bronze, has been recalled after recovering from the injury.

“Equally, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who were cut from the roster just before the AFCON finals, have been invited to Ukraine.

“England-based duo of Alex Iwobi and Iheanacho have been listed in midfield roles.

“Germany-based goalkeeper Emil Maduka Okoye has been invited for the first time, alongside Scotland-based midfielder Joe Aribo, but there is no place for South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi,’’ he said.

Olajire added that goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins have also been called up.

“The rest are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze,’’ the NFF official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is rated 33rd.

SUPER EAGLES PLAYERS FOR UKRAINE FRIENDLY

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

