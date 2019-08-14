U-17 World Cup: Nigeria invites league’s top scorer, 51 others to camp

Nigeria: Golden Eaglets-line up
Golden Eaglets-line up

The Head Coach of the Nigeria U-17 team, Manu Garba, has called up 51 players to begin camping in Abuja ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup finals taking place in Brazil from October 26 to November 17, 2019.

The invitation of 13 players from the Junior Eagles has been generally commended as it is seen that the NFF are following through their catch them young programme in partnership with Zenith Bank.

However, the invitation of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) joint-top scorer last season, Sunusi Ibrahim, has generated divided opinions.

The Nasarawa United striker who scored 10 goals in last season’s abridged league is reported to have been subjected to the mandatory MRI scan before he was invited alongside other youngsters.

The Golden Eaglets picked a ticket to the World Cup in Brazil after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations held in Tanzania in April this year.

Manu Garba was the head coach of the squad that won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships.

The invited players are to be camped in the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola, Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo

Defenders: Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Ishaya Akulo, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman Mohammed, Emeka Egbu

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Kling Shak, Damilola Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee

Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Friday Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus, Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh David Emeka, Gideon Okon Asuquo, Bashar Issa Olatunji, Mohammed Dikko

