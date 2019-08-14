Why I left Arsenal for Everton – Iwobi

Related News

Many are still wondering about the last-minute decision made by Alex Iwobi to leave his boyhood club, Arsenal, for a new challenge at Everton.

The Nigeria international has confessed that the offer he got from the Toffees was too attractive to be turned down.

Iwobi while speaking with the Everton official website also stated that the drive to make a name for himself fuelled his deadline day switch to Merseyside from London

Forward Iwobi signed on deadline day from Arsenal where he graduated through the academy after joining aged eight and playing 149 matches.

The 23-year-old, who was one of manager Marco Silva’s primary summer targets, started 22 Premier League games last season and was directly involved in 10 goals – scoring three and assisting seven.

And the player insisted the pitch made by Silva and Director of Football Marcel Brands convinced him Everton was the club where he could fulfill his rich potential.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told evertontv.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down.”

“The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move, I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

Iwobi was Everton’s seventh and final close-season recruit and he is happy that many quality players came in with him to the club

“It is exciting times for Everton,” said Iwobi.

“I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent.

“It is not just me.

“There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here.

“The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.

“Hopefully he can do the same for not just me but Moise Kean and a few others who came in, too.”

Having missed the season-opener away to Crystal Palace, Iwobi may be making his Everton debut in their home game against Watford this weekend.