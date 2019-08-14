UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea seek response against Liverpool

Related News

The English Premier League started last weekend with Frank Lampard and his Chelsea team immediately under pressure after a humiliating loss at Manchester United. That situation can be compounded on Wednesday when they face high-flying Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

While Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a resounding opening day 4-1 win against Norwich City, an error-ridden Chelsea lost 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Lampard knows his players must be ready and cut out the individual mistakes that led to the 4-0 loss to United last Sunday. “We need to be absolutely ready”, the Chelsea manager told UEFA’s official website.

“It’s a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I’ve never won it; a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything.”

He then added: “Going up against the team with the quality of Liverpool in a final is as tense as finals can be.”

Klopp’s Liverpool will serve a stern test with Klopp telling his players to stay ‘greedy’ for more titles. When he was asked how he will keep his players motivated, Klopp answered, “Stay greedy. That’s very important – I have no doubt about that, but it’s clear that we have to do that.”

Another debilitating loss for Chelsea and the alarm bells would have gone off early at Cobham.

Tactical Directions

Liverpool’s fullbacks are the playmakers while the front three will press to create mistakes in the final third. Chelsea, under Lampard, have shown a propensity to also press high without the tactical defensive discipline to deal with quick counter-attacks.

N’Golo Kante [an injury doubt] should come into the starting lineup to add some defensive stability with one of Mason Mount or Ross Barkley dropping out. Kurt Zouma was error-ridden against United but should still start as Antonio Rudiger continues to build up match fitness towards the EPL game against Leicester on Sunday.

Did you know: Liverpool have won the Super Cup thrice while Chelsea boast one triumph.

Current form: Chelsea [L-D-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-L-W-L-D]

Head to head

14/04/19 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Chelsea

29/09/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Liverpool

26/09/18 LEC Liverpool 1 – 2 Chelsea

06/05/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool

25/11/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Probable XIs

Chelsea [4-2-3-1]: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Mount, Pedro; Abraham

Liverpool [4-3-3]: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Milner; Mane, Origi, Salah