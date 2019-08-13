Monaco move excites Henry Onyekuru

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has expressed delight at his latest move to the Ligue 1 to join former French champions AS Monaco.

Monaco announced the official signing of Onyekuru on Monday after the 22-year-old Nigerian star agreed to a five-year deal that would keep him at the club till 2024.

“I’m very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the Club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates,” Onyekuru told his new club website as he was unveiled and handed the number.

Trained at the Académie d’Aspire in Senegal, Onyekuru joined Belgium and joined KAS Eupen in 2015.

In his first season, he scored six goals in 19 matches and contributed to his club’s entry into the Jupiler Pro League. For his first season in the Belgian elite (2016/2017), he finished as co-leading scorer with a total of 22 goals.

Read also: Europa League: Nigerian striker Ofoedu gives Maccabi lifeline

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Transferred to Everton, he was loaned to Anderlecht, where he won the Belgian Super Cup in 2017 and competed in the UEFA Champions League in 2017/2018.

After being loaned again by the Toffees last season, he won the Turkish league and cup for Galatasaray (16 goals in 44 matches).

A Nigerian international with 11 caps, Onyekuru was at the 2019 African Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles finished third in the 24-team expanded tournament.

“We are very happy to have Henry Onyekuru with us. He has demonstrated his qualities in recent seasons. He is a fast and powerful offensive player who will strengthen our offensive sector. We welcome him,” Oleg Petrov, Monaco Vice President and General Manager, said.

Already, some have swiftly nicknamed Onyekuru as the new Prince of Monaco, an appellation given to former Super Eagles star, Victor Ikpeba, during his glorious days at the French club.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.