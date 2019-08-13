Nigerian Goals: Osimhen announces Lille arrival with brace, Okereke continues scoring

Related News

Osimhen kicks off Lille career with a brace

Victor Osimhen announced his arrival in Ligue 1 with a brace for Lille against Nantes on Sunday despite having trained for just five days with his new mates.

The 20-year-old Super Eagles forward showed his control and speed in the 19th minute when he outran Molla Wague and placed his shot past Alban Lafont.

Nantes equalised in the 51st minute but Osimhen had the last laugh when he crashed in his shot from the tightest of angles with 10 minutes left on the clock. Christophe Galtier will be pleased with his 12 million Euros acquisition, brought in to replace the goals of Nicolas Pepe, who scored 22 goals for Lille last season as they came second to PSG.

Okereke is unstoppable in Belgium

David Okereke has no intention of stopping to score in the Jupiler League in Belgium any time soon as he came off the bench to help Club Brugge maintain their perfect start to the 2019/20 season.

Okereke came on for Jelle Vossen in the 58th minute and opened the scoring 14 minutes later with a header. Percy Tau then completed the scoring on 82 minutes to make it 2-0. Okereke now boasts four goals and one assist in the three-week-old season.

Advertisement

Chukwueze nets solo goal in friendly

Samuel Chukwueze continued from where he stopped last season as he returned to full training with Villarreal and scored a solo goal against Italian Serie A side, Bologna, last Saturday. Having picked up the ball on the right flank, he rode a tackle before finding the net.

Read also:

Chukwueze scored five league goals last season before helping the Super Eagles to third place at the AFCON in Egypt.

Umar gets his first goal of the season

Former AS Roma teenager, Sadiq Umar, is trying to make the most of his loan move to Partizan Belgrade as he opened scoring for his side in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers against Yeni Malatyaspor last Thursday. Umar scored in the fourth minute to lead his team to a 3-1 win. This goal came in his fifth match for the Serbian side.

Advertisement

Ajagun scores a scorcher

Former U-20 national team captain, Abdul Ajagun, ended his 450-days goal drought on Sunday with a blistering scorcher from outside of the box.

It was the equaliser for Kortrijk, and it came five minutes into the second half and helped them push on to get their first win of the season – a 3-1 away win over Cercle Brugge.