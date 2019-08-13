Nigerian Goals: Osimhen announces Lille arrival with brace, Okereke continues scoring

Victor Osimhen - Lille [Photo: Channels Tv]
Victor Osimhen - Lille [Photo: Channels Tv]
Osimhen kicks off Lille career with a brace

Victor Osimhen announced his arrival in Ligue 1 with a brace for Lille against Nantes on Sunday despite having trained for just five days with his new mates.

The 20-year-old Super Eagles forward showed his control and speed in the 19th minute when he outran Molla Wague and placed his shot past Alban Lafont.

Nantes equalised in the 51st minute but Osimhen had the last laugh when he crashed in his shot from the tightest of angles with 10 minutes left on the clock. Christophe Galtier will be pleased with his 12 million Euros acquisition, brought in to replace the goals of Nicolas Pepe, who scored 22 goals for Lille last season as they came second to PSG.

Okereke is unstoppable in Belgium

David Okereke has no intention of stopping to score in the Jupiler League in Belgium any time soon as he came off the bench to help Club Brugge maintain their perfect start to the 2019/20 season.

Okereke came on for Jelle Vossen in the 58th minute and opened the scoring 14 minutes later with a header. Percy Tau then completed the scoring on 82 minutes to make it 2-0. Okereke now boasts four goals and one assist in the three-week-old season.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Chukwueze nets solo goal in friendly

Samuel Chukwueze continued from where he stopped last season as he returned to full training with Villarreal and scored a solo goal against Italian Serie A side, Bologna, last Saturday. Having picked up the ball on the right flank, he rode a tackle before finding the net.

Read also: 500 N-Power volunteers resign in Zamfara

Chukwueze scored five league goals last season before helping the Super Eagles to third place at the AFCON in Egypt.

Umar gets his first goal of the season

Former AS Roma teenager, Sadiq Umar, is trying to make the most of his loan move to Partizan Belgrade as he opened scoring for his side in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers against Yeni Malatyaspor last Thursday. Umar scored in the fourth minute to lead his team to a 3-1 win. This goal came in his fifth match for the Serbian side.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Ajagun scores a scorcher

Former U-20 national team captain, Abdul Ajagun, ended his 450-days goal drought on Sunday with a blistering scorcher from outside of the box.

It was the equaliser for Kortrijk, and it came five minutes into the second half and helped them push on to get their first win of the season – a 3-1 away win over Cercle Brugge.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.