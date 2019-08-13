2019 African Games: Flying Eagles coach names final squad

Related News

The coach of the Nigeria U-20 team, Paul Aigbogun, has announced his final 18-man squad for the 2019 African Games men’s football event billed for Morocco.

Despite the not too impressive outing last time out, coach Aigbogun kept faith with the majority of the players who were part of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup Poland build-up.

The Flying Eagles have been training in Abuja for over two weeks as they are keen to make some form of amends for their poor show at the last cadet World Cup.

Coach Aigbogun’s men, however, have their work cut at they have been pitched in Group A against hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso, and South Africa.

Plateau United’s Ibrahim Abubakar will captain the team that has other budding stars like Success Makanjuola, Liameed Quadri and Detan Ogundare.

Aigbogun’s boys will begin their campaign against the Stallions on Friday, August 16 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, skipper Abubakar has assured that the squad will not let the country down in North Africa.

“We have been preparing hard at the training and the coaches have also been talking to us and telling us about the importance of the competition,” he told NFF website.

“I know Nigerians want us to do well and we want to make sure we make them proud by doing all we can to go as far as we can at the Games. This is a great opportunity for me and my teammates to make the nation proud and we are determined to do so.”

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Detan Ogundare (Kogi United), Matthew Yakubu (Clique Sports)

Defenders: Rabiu Mohammed (Plateau United), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Habibu Sadiq Yakubu (Rarara FC), Victor Arikpo Eteng (Sidos FC), Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Peter Eletu (Prince Kazeem FC), Adewale Oladoye (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lion), Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland), Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United)

Forwards: Emeka Chinonso (Brookhouse), Success Makanjuola (Water FC), Collins Sor (36 Lion), Saeed Jibril (Plateau United), Ahmad Ghali (MFM), Adesina Gata (Wikki Tourists).