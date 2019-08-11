EPL: Frank Lampard humiliated as Manchester United trounce Chelsea

Frank Lampard made an awful start with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday as the Blues were roundly thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the first half. But what was initially looking like a balanced game turned sour in the final 30 minutes which saw Lampard’s side blown away on his first match in charge of the club.
Two goals in the space of 95 seconds – from Anthony Martial and then a second for Rashford – essentially put the game to bed before Daniel James added the icing on top with a debut strike off the bench.
Neither manager will get too carried away with the relatively flattering size of the scoreline, although for United it was the type of dynamic and exciting performance the fans have been crying out for in recent years.
Lampard has infamously become the first Chelsea boss since Avram Grant to lose his first match in charge of the club and must now pick his side up ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool in Istanbul.
