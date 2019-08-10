Europa League: Nigerian striker Ofoedu gives Maccabi lifeline

Nigerian striker Chikeluba Ofoedu has bounced back from a niggling injury and his return has proved vital for his Israeli club, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ofoedu scored Maccabi Tel Aviv’s only goal in their Europa League 3rd round qualifying match against Lithuanian side, Suduva, who they surprisingly lost 1-2 to in front of their home fans.

The pacy attacker was injured during the first leg UEFA Champions League defeat to CFR Cluj and went on to miss the second leg as they were sent packing from the competition.

After conceding two goals, one in each half, Ofoedu, who came on at the start of the second half to give his team a lifeline with his 84th-minute goal, latches onto a cross from Yonatan Cohen on the left and side-footed into the net.

Maccabi had hoped for a better result going into the second leg but Chico, as Ofoedu is fondly called, was not a happy man despite scoring as he tweeted afterward.

“Certainly not the result we wanted losing 1-2 at home to Suduva of Lithuania,” he said.

“I scored our only goal but sad it was not enough to save the day.

“All hopes not lost though as we will fight to the finish in the return leg next Thursday,” the former Enugu Rangers striker touted for a call-up to the Super Eagles wrote.

Why sill struggling to get their bearing in European club competitions, Ofoedu, and his Maccabi teammates have been more than fantastic on the home front.

They recently added the Champions Cup to their collection after beating their fierce rivals Bnei Yehuda 1-0 in the season-opener

