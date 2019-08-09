Four Key Matches This Weekend: Solskjaer, Lampard demand good starts

Man. Utd v Chelsea @Old Trafford @4:30pm on August 11
In the last 10 meetings at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have won four times, drawn five and lost once to their visitors on Sunday, Chelsea. While Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has finished his internship at the Theatre of Dreams, Frank Lampard is just beginning his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are in flux and that should lend a cautious air to the encounter.
Current Form: Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [D-W-W-W-L]
Head to head
28/04/19 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Chelsea
18/02/19 FAC Chelsea 0 – 2 Man. Utd
20/10/18 PRL Chelsea 2 – 2 Man. Utd
19/05/18 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd
25/02/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Chelsea
Prediction: Man. Utd 1-1 Chelsea
Leicester City v Wolves @King Power Stadium @2pm on August 11
Two progressive managers clash at the King Power; Brendan Rogers and Nuno Espirito Santos are building sides they hope will gatecrash the top six.
Last season, the Foxes had the good fortune of meeting and beating Wolves in their first home game of the season 2-0. This season, Wolves are already up and running in Europa League qualifiers with two good wins. This match should set the tone for the season for both teams.
Current Form: Leicester [W-D-W-W-W]; Wolves [W-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
19/01/19 PRL Wolves 4 – 3 Leicester
25/09/18 LEC Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester
18/08/18 PRL Leicester 2 – 0 Wolves
29/07/17 CLF Wolves 1 – 0 Leicester
31/01/13 CHA Leicester 2 – 1 Wolves
Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Wolves
Monaco v Lyon @Stade Louis II @7:45pm on Aug.9
It is another new season – one in which Monaco hope they can get back into the top echelon of Ligue 1 and back into Europe. Last season, the team from the Principality ended the season in 17th place, just two points from the last relegation spot. Meanwhile, Lyon have a new manager in former Arsenal defender, Sylvinho, who has reiterated that his “team will improve after three or four matches” as he has the mandate to improve the team’s position from last season’s third place finish. There should be lots of goals in this one.
Current Form: Monaco [W-W-D-W-L]; Lyon [L-L-W-L-L]
Head to head
24/02/19 LI1 Monaco 2 – 0 Lyon
16/12/18 LI1 Lyon 3 – 0 Monaco
04/02/18 LI1 Monaco 3 – 2 Lyon
24/01/18 CDF Monaco 2 – 3 Lyon
13/10/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 2 Monaco
Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Lyon
Atletico Madrid v Juventus @Friends Arena @5pm on Aug.10
This is a prestige friendly that will be fiercely contested. Atletico have done a great summer transfer business and Juventus, whom they lost to in the Champions League last season offer a stiff test as they prepare another assault on La Liga and the Champions League. A player hoping to continue in his record-making football journey is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 25 goals in 33 games against Atletico as he hopes to lead the Old Lady to a Champions League triumph in the new season. Atletico’s own new Portuguese star, Joao Felix was eye-catching in the 7-3 win over Real Madrid as he seeks to have a career as good as his compatriot, Ronaldo.
Current Form: Atletico [W-W-W-W-W]; Juventus [W-L-L-D-L]
Head to head
12/03/19 UCL Juventus 3 – 0 Atletico
20/02/19 UCL Atletico 2 – 0 Juventus
09/12/14 UCL Juventus 0 – 0 Atletico
01/10/14 UCL Atletico 1 – 0 Juventus
Prediction: Atletico 3-1 Juventus