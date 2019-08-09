Four Key Matches This Weekend: Solskjaer, Lampard demand good starts

Related News

Man. Utd v Chelsea @Old Trafford @4:30pm on August 11

In the last 10 meetings at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have won four times, drawn five and lost once to their visitors on Sunday, Chelsea. While Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has finished his internship at the Theatre of Dreams, Frank Lampard is just beginning his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are in flux and that should lend a cautious air to the encounter.

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [D-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

28/04/19 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Chelsea

18/02/19 FAC Chelsea 0 – 2 Man. Utd

20/10/18 PRL Chelsea 2 – 2 Man. Utd

19/05/18 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

25/02/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-1 Chelsea

Leicester City v Wolves @King Power Stadium @2pm on August 11

Two progressive managers clash at the King Power; Brendan Rogers and Nuno Espirito Santos are building sides they hope will gatecrash the top six.

Last season, the Foxes had the good fortune of meeting and beating Wolves in their first home game of the season 2-0. This season, Wolves are already up and running in Europa League qualifiers with two good wins. This match should set the tone for the season for both teams.

Current Form: Leicester [W-D-W-W-W]; Wolves [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

19/01/19 PRL Wolves 4 – 3 Leicester

25/09/18 LEC Wolves 0 – 0 Leicester

18/08/18 PRL Leicester 2 – 0 Wolves

29/07/17 CLF Wolves 1 – 0 Leicester

31/01/13 CHA Leicester 2 – 1 Wolves

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Wolves

Monaco v Lyon @Stade Louis II @7:45pm on Aug.9

It is another new season – one in which Monaco hope they can get back into the top echelon of Ligue 1 and back into Europe. Last season, the team from the Principality ended the season in 17th place, just two points from the last relegation spot. Meanwhile, Lyon have a new manager in former Arsenal defender, Sylvinho, who has reiterated that his “team will improve after three or four matches” as he has the mandate to improve the team’s position from last season’s third place finish. There should be lots of goals in this one.

Current Form: Monaco [W-W-D-W-L]; Lyon [L-L-W-L-L]

Head to head

24/02/19 LI1 Monaco 2 – 0 Lyon

16/12/18 LI1 Lyon 3 – 0 Monaco

04/02/18 LI1 Monaco 3 – 2 Lyon

24/01/18 CDF Monaco 2 – 3 Lyon

13/10/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 2 Monaco

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Lyon

Atletico Madrid v Juventus @Friends Arena @5pm on Aug.10

This is a prestige friendly that will be fiercely contested. Atletico have done a great summer transfer business and Juventus, whom they lost to in the Champions League last season offer a stiff test as they prepare another assault on La Liga and the Champions League. A player hoping to continue in his record-making football journey is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 25 goals in 33 games against Atletico as he hopes to lead the Old Lady to a Champions League triumph in the new season. Atletico’s own new Portuguese star, Joao Felix was eye-catching in the 7-3 win over Real Madrid as he seeks to have a career as good as his compatriot, Ronaldo.

Current Form: Atletico [W-W-W-W-W]; Juventus [W-L-L-D-L]

Head to head

12/03/19 UCL Juventus 3 – 0 Atletico

20/02/19 UCL Atletico 2 – 0 Juventus

09/12/14 UCL Juventus 0 – 0 Atletico

01/10/14 UCL Atletico 1 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: Atletico 3-1 Juventus