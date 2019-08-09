Liverpool vs Norwich City (LIVE UPDATES): Reds begin Premier League race

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign officially gets underway at Anfield tonight after weeks of hiatus.
The first game of the new campaign pitches last season’s runner-up, Liverpool, against one of the newly-promoted teams, Norwich City.
Having missed out by the slightest of margins last season, it is expected that the Reds will hit the ground running.
Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.
Kick off is 8 p.m.
Liverpool line up
1 Alisson (Goalkeeper)
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Defender)
12 Joe Gomez (Defender)
4 Virgil van Dijk (Defender)
26 Andrew Robertson (Defender)
14 Jordan Henderson (Midfielder)
3 Fabinho (Midfielder)
5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Midfielder)
11 Mohamed Salah (Forward)
9 Roberto Firmino (Forward)
27 Divock Origi (Forward)
Norwich City line up
Tim Krul (Goalkeeper)
Max Aarons (Defender)
5 Grant Hanley (Defender)
4 Ben Godfrey (Defender)
12 Jamal Lewis (Defender)
23 Kenny McLean (Midfielder)
19 Tom Trybull (Midfielder)
17 Emiliano Buendia (Midfielder)
18 Marco Stiepermann (Midfielder)
14 Todd Cantwell (Midfielder)
22 Teemu Pukki (Forward)
Kick off at Anfield
Norwich City are pushing forward but Marco Stiepermann’s finish is wide of the goal
Own goal… LIVERPOOL take a lucky lead
Hanley Grant turns the ball into his own net
Firmino almost makes it 2-0 for Liverpool but the Brazilian fails to control the ball well enough
Free kick for Liverpool FC in the half of Norwich City.
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson gets in a strike, but is off target.
Goal… Liverpool double their lead.. Mohammed Salah opens his account for the season
Great finish by the Egyptian with assist provided by Firmino
Wonderful double save by Allison denies Norwich what could have been thier first goal
Goal!!!! Liverpool makes it 3-0
Van Dijk heads in the latest goal for the Reds
Firmino almost makes it 4-0 but the Norwich City goalkeeper makes a crucial save
Liverpool goalkeeper appears injured
No contact but Allison Becker down injured
The keeper is limping out
Alison has been substituted as Adrian takes his place
Goal!! Divock Origi makes it 4-0.. The Belgian marks his 100th appearance with a goal