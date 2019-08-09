Liverpool vs Norwich City (LIVE UPDATES): Reds begin Premier League race

Liverpool FC team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Liverpool]
Liverpool FC team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Liverpool]

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign officially gets underway at Anfield tonight after weeks of hiatus.

The first game of the new campaign pitches last season’s runner-up, Liverpool, against one of the newly-promoted teams, Norwich City.

Having missed out by the slightest of margins last season, it is expected that the Reds will hit the ground running.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.

Kick off is 8 p.m.

Liverpool line up

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

1 Alisson (Goalkeeper)

66 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Defender)

12 Joe Gomez (Defender)

4 Virgil van Dijk (Defender)

26 Andrew Robertson (Defender)

14 Jordan Henderson (Midfielder)

3 Fabinho (Midfielder)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Midfielder)

11 Mohamed Salah (Forward)

9 Roberto Firmino (Forward)

27 Divock Origi (Forward)

Norwich City line up

Tim Krul (Goalkeeper)

Max Aarons (Defender)

5 Grant Hanley (Defender)

4 Ben Godfrey (Defender)

12 Jamal Lewis (Defender)

23 Kenny McLean (Midfielder)

19 Tom Trybull (Midfielder)

17 Emiliano Buendia (Midfielder)

18 Marco Stiepermann (Midfielder)

14 Todd Cantwell (Midfielder)

22 Teemu Pukki (Forward)

Kick off at Anfield

Norwich City are pushing forward but Marco Stiepermann’s finish is wide of the goal

Own goal… LIVERPOOL take a lucky lead

Hanley Grant turns the ball into his own net

Firmino almost makes it 2-0 for Liverpool but the Brazilian fails to control the ball well enough

Free kick for Liverpool FC in the half of Norwich City.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson gets in a strike, but is off target.

Goal… Liverpool double their lead.. Mohammed Salah opens his account for the season

Great finish by the Egyptian with assist provided by Firmino

Wonderful double save by Allison denies Norwich what could have been thier first goal

Goal!!!! Liverpool makes it 3-0

Van Dijk heads in the latest goal for the Reds

Firmino almost makes it 4-0 but the Norwich City goalkeeper makes a crucial save

Liverpool goalkeeper appears injured

No contact but Allison Becker down injured

The keeper is limping out

Alison has been substituted as Adrian takes his place

Goal!! Divock Origi makes it 4-0.. The Belgian marks his 100th appearance with a goal

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.