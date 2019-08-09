Two found guilty of taking photos of dead football player Sala

Emiliano Sala (Photo Credit: Sky Sports)
Emiliano Sala (Photo Credit: Sky Sports)

Two workers from a British CCTV firm pleaded guilty on Friday to accessing graphic mortuary footage, later circulated on social media, of the body of late Argentine football player Emiliano Sala.

The player was killed in a plane crash in January.

Sala, 28, was flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales to join Cardiff City when the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

The wreckage was finally located, following a privately-funded search, and his body was recovered three days later.

Police launched an investigation in February after officers became aware that a graphic image showing the post-mortem of Sala was appearing on social media.

They raided the offices of the closed circuit TV firm, which held the out-of-hours contract to monitor the mortuary.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The police discovered that the company’s director, Sherry Bray, and another member of staff Christopher Ashford had illegally accessed the footage.

Ms Bray had taken photographs of the footage on her mobile phone and then sent the pictures to another person on Facebook Messenger, police said.

Evidence showed Ms Bray had also taken pictures of another body in the mortuary.

“It has been the two families who have been at the forefront of our minds throughout the investigation. They have been significantly impacted at what was already a difficult and traumatic time for them,” said Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton.

“The actions of Bray and Ashford caused additional unnecessary distress and heartache.”

Ms Bray, 48, pleaded guilty at Swindon Crown Court to three counts of computer misuse and perverting the course of justice and Mr Ashford, 62, admitted three counts of computer misuse.

They are due to be sentenced on September 20.(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.