Tottenham sign Sessegnon from Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon [Photo: BBC Sport]
Ryan Sessegnon [Photo: BBC Sport]

English Premier League (EPL) club side Tottenham Hotspur have finally completed the signing of 19-year-old Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon on a five-year deal, local media reported on Thursday.

Spurs have been tracking the England under-21 international throughout the close season and are reported to have paid a transfer fee that could rise to 30 million pounds.

Tottenham were yet to comment on the deal which is expected to see 22-year-old midfielder Josh Onomah move the other way.

Sessegnon, who plays either left-back or further forward, became one of the hottest properties in English football when he helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He was a regular for them last season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

Sessegnon fits the profile of player favoured by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: young, athletic and capable of playing in different positions.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Read also: ANALYSIS: 282 killed, 97 abducted in July violent attacks across Nigeria

He will create stiff competition for England international Danny Rose who looks set to stay at the club in spite of being linked with a move away.

Sessegnon is Tottenham’s second major signing of the transfer window after they paid around 63 million pounds for powerful Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.