AFCON Under-23 Championship: Nigeria invites 35 players against Sudan.

Imama Amapakabo, the Super Eagles Assistant Coach, has invited 35 players to camp for Nigeria’s games against Sudan slated for September in the qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON Under-23 Championship.

The Olympic Eagles are away to Khartoum for the first leg of the fixture on September 6, before hosting the Sudanese at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba four days later.

To qualify for this final round of the qualifying series, Nigeria beat Libya 4-2 on aggregate, winning 4-0 in Asaba after a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Ben Guardia, Tunisia.

Winners over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt from November 8 to November 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championship is expected to produce Africa’s flagbearers at the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

All the invited players are expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday.

THE FULL LIST

==============

Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Galadima Mohammed (Nasarawa United); Amos Obasoge (Insurance FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Haruna Garba (Jordano FC); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Ojo Adebayo (Water FC)

Joshua Akpedje (MFM FC); Ndah B (Remo Stars); Anumudu Udochukwu (Lobi Stars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Family Ahmed (Adamawa United); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Olatunji Oluwadamilare (Enyimba FC); Ndala Ibrahim (Nasarawa United)

Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Ibrahim Sanusi (Nasarawa United); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors); Musa Ronaldo Suleiman (Katsina United); Chibundu Amah (Sunshine Stars); Joshua Agboola (Katsina United);

Umar Abba (Wikki Tourists)

Cletus Umotem (Rivers United); Muritala Yusuf (Shooting Stars); Michael Eranumu (Insurance FC); Ibe Tobechukwu (Abia Warriors); Stephen Wisdom Ikechi (Wilbros FC); ThankGod Simon (MFM FC); Tofa Alhassan (Green Barrot); Adegboyega Semiu Dapo (Stationery Stores); Azeez Oseni (36 Lions)

(NAN)