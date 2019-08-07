Watch some Nigerian goals | Okereke leads the early scoring chart

Related News

Okereke sounds a note of warning

Nigeria’s U-23 national team striker, David Okereke, is out to grab all the headlines available as he scored his second and third league goals in Belgium’s Jupiler League last Saturday when Club Brugge routed Sint Truiden 6-0.

Okereke scored the first two goals of the game in the 16th and 20th minutes and also assisted South Africa’s Percy Tau for the fourth goal.

Akpom gets off the mark

Former Arsenal player, Chuba Akpom, scored his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal on Tuesday as he led his Greek side, PAOK Salonika, to a 2-2 draw against last season’s semi-finalists, Ajax Amsterdam, in the third qualifying round on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old, who is still eligible for the Super Eagles scored his side’s equaliser after Ajax had taken the lead through an own goal. PAOK then got ahead before Klaas Jan Huntelaar levelled matters on 57 minutes. The second leg is next week on Wednesday. Twice-capped Anderson Esiti also ran out for PAOK and played all 90 minutes.